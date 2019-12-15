Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Welch. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Second Presbyterian Church Little Rock , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Welch

January 1, 1959 - December 2, 2019

Macon, GA- Susan Hannah Welch (60) died peacefully on Monday, December 2, in Macon, GA, where she had resided the past 16 years with her devoted husband of 27 years, Joseph Francis Welch, who survives her.

Susan had enjoyed an active life of tennis, swimming, and yoga and took pride in her work as volunteer coordinator for Read United, the literacy initiative of the United Way of Central Georgia. A member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church in Macon, she appreciated friendships formed there. She was an enthusiastic supporter of local charities, such as United in Pink and Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Born Susan Lorraine Hannah on January 1, 1959, to Lorraine and Theodore Borroum (Ted) Hannah, in Kingsville, TX, Susan grew up in Little Rock, AR, where she was a proud graduate of Little Rock Central High and the first youth elder of Second Presbyterian Church. She graduated with a BA (history) from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and was elected to Associated Student Government, ultimately serving as president. She received a master's degree in Christian education from the Presbyterian School of Christian Education (now Union Presbyterian Seminary), Richmond, VA, and worked in Stillwater, OK, before pursuing a master's degree in early childhood special education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She enjoyed many years as an early childhood special educator at Arkansas Easterseals. While in Macon, she earned a third master's degree in information and library science from the University of South Carolina.

An affectionate wife and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and niece, Susan will be missed by many, especially her husband Joe, mother Lorraine, sisters Sharon, Diane, Caroline (Mark Masyga), and Mary (Charlie Toohey) Hannah, nephews Nicholas and Alex Toohey and Sam Masyga, inlaws Ruth Ann Petres, John (Tracey) Welch, Patrick Welch, and Michael (Grace) Welch, and nieces and nephews. She was also close to her aunt Peg Hannah (Dave) Thorne, and appreciated the love and support from Bridget, Kenny, and all the Thornes and far-flung family. She is preceded in death by her father Ted, grandparents Vivian and John Funk, Eleanor and Alonza Brasfield, and James Hannah, as well as Joe's parents Alice and Jack Welch.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 11 am, January 13, at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. Memorials may be made to Heifer International.





