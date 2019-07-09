Suzanne Bradley Bennett
February 23, 1967 - July 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Suzanne Bradley Bennett passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, in her sleep, early Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019. She was loved by her family and many friends. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Horaday; father, Ken Sheffield; husband, Lloyd Bennett; children, Nikki Gordan, Chance Gordon, and Cassidy Bradley; siblings, Joey Sheffield, Melody Sheffield-Denton, and Steven Sheffield; grandson, Easton Alewine; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Susanne is so loved and will be missed dearly.
View the online memorial for Suzanne Bradley Bennett
Published in The Telegraph on July 9, 2019