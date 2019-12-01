Suzen Miller Middleton
Oct 16, 1947 - Nov 27, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Suzen Miller Middleton,72, passed away on November 27, 2019. Burial will be at a later date for family and close friends at Forest Springs Cemetery in Morvin, Al.
Suzen was born in Eastman, Georgia to the late Reverend Harold Charles and Annie Laurie Saunders Miller. She was a graduate of Middle Georgia College and retired from Robins Air Force Base. Suzen loved her family, friends and life. She was an accomplished decorative painter and artist. Suzen was preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard and David Miller.
Survivors include her husband, John Middleton; children, Bryan (Rachel) Holder and John Holder, Jr; four grandchildren, Grant, Owen, Mia and Maddie; mother-in-law, Maxine Middleton (Leslie Johnston); sister-in-law, Joya (Jack) Ellertson; and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019