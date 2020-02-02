Sybil "Pat" McDaniel
August 11, 1935 - January 31, 2020
Lizella, GA- Graveside services for Sybil "Pat" McDaniel, 84, of Lizella, will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. McDaniel passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of New Haven Independent Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D250, Macon, GA 31210.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020