Sybil Shier
1937 - 2020
Sybil Shier
Sept. 9, 1937 - Sept. 10, 2020
Dunwoody, GA- Sybil Shier died peacefully at her home on September 10, 2020, one day after her 83rd birthday. She was the beloved aunt of Lynn Hassett, Robyn Shier (who pre-deceased her) and Scott Shier, of Atlanta, Ga., sister of Sidney Shier of New York City and sister-in-law of Jackie Kanfer of Atlanta, Ga. Sybil was born in Miami, Florida and grew up in Macon, Georgia where she graduated from A.L. Miller High School in 1955. Her parents were Rae Shier and Isadore Shier. Sybil retired from the State of Georgia and was one of the first computer programmers for the state. She was a wonderful tennis player. After her retirement she took up jogging and ran in the Peachtree Road Race from 1993 through 2010. She loved PBS, watching old classic movies, and was a season ticket holder at the Atlanta Metropolitan Opera. She will be remembered and missed by her many cousins and friends who cherished her good-natured sweetness. In her memory, please consider making a donation to PBS, the Atlanta Opera or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.


View the online memorial for Sybil Shier


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
