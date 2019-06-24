Sydney "Bean" Brown Freeman, Jr.
March 6, 1957 - June 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Sydney "Bean" Brown Freeman, Jr., 62, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29th in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Mark Magoni will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, afsp.org.
Sid was born in Macon the son of Natholyn Miller Freeman and Sydney Brown Freeman, Sr. He was employed by Georgia Power for the past 33 years last serving as a Plant Electrician. Sid was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and attended Martha Bowman United Methodist Church.
Sid is survived by his parents, Sydney & Nan Freeman of Macon; siblings, Tony Freeman of Smarr, Janet Herndon of Bolingbroke, Trina Thrift (Vance) of Macon, Kerry Freeman (Sally) of Rincon, GA; 7 nieces and nephews, Jennifer Dews (Rick), Matthew Freeman, Nicole Mitchell (Trey), Brittney Bass (J.J.), Sierra Herndon, Kate Freeman, and Anna Freeman; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 24, 2019