Sylvester Brian FordAugust 6, 1959 - May 8, 2020Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Sylvester Brian Ford. A private (Family Only) Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Minister Andre Robinson will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories two devoted sons, Bryant & Christain Ford and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.