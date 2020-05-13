Sylvester Brian Ford
1959 - 2020
August 6, 1959 - May 8, 2020
Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Sylvester Brian Ford. A private (Family Only) Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Minister Andre Robinson will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories two devoted sons, Bryant & Christain Ford and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sylvester Brian Ford



Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 12, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers. Prayers for the family. It's hard to believe. May you rest peaceful. Again deeply sorry.
Anita Johnson
May 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear the passing of Sylvester. I would like to extend my condolences to the family. I used to work with him years ago @ Bellsouth. Thoughts and prayers are with u all.
Marcella Walker
Coworker
May 12, 2020
To the family of Sylvester,
So sorry to hear of the passing of your father. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Coworker
Cynthia Pipkins
Coworker
