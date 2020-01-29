Sylvia Catherine Wyllys Boone (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Catherine Wyllys Boone.
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Vineville United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Vineville United Methodist Church
2045 Vineville Ave
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia Catherine Wyllys Boone
July 18, 1938 - January 27,2020
Oxford, MS- After an extended illness, Sylvia Boone, our beloved mother, grandmother and friend walked into the arms of her Savior on Monday January 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Vineville United Methodist Church with the Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church at 2045 Vineville Ave Macon, GA 31204.
Please see full obituary at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sylvia Catherine Wyllys Boone
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details