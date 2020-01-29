Sylvia Catherine Wyllys Boone
July 18, 1938 - January 27,2020
Oxford, MS- After an extended illness, Sylvia Boone, our beloved mother, grandmother and friend walked into the arms of her Savior on Monday January 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Vineville United Methodist Church with the Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church at 2045 Vineville Ave Macon, GA 31204.
Please see full obituary at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sylvia Catherine Wyllys Boone
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020