Sylvia Elaine Carter (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Elaine Carter.
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia Elaine Carter
January 12, 1964 - March 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Sylvia Elaine Carter are 12:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Sylvia was born in Macon, GA to the parentage of Eugene Jackson and Olivia Carter Jackson. She graduated from Southwest High School, was employed by Macon-Bibb County and was a member of New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: children, Spence Sandifer and Amber Sandifer both of Macon; grandchild, Gabrielle Sandifer of Macon; siblings, Sharon Carter, Gloria Moody, Michele Robinson and Audrey Stephens all of Macon; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Sylvia Elaine Carter
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.