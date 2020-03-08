Sylvia Elaine Carter
January 12, 1964 - March 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Sylvia Elaine Carter are 12:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Sylvia was born in Macon, GA to the parentage of Eugene Jackson and Olivia Carter Jackson. She graduated from Southwest High School, was employed by Macon-Bibb County and was a member of New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: children, Spence Sandifer and Amber Sandifer both of Macon; grandchild, Gabrielle Sandifer of Macon; siblings, Sharon Carter, Gloria Moody, Michele Robinson and Audrey Stephens all of Macon; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020