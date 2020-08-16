1/1
Sylvia Fisher Hines
1964 - 2020
December 22, 1964 - August 11, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Sylvia Fisher Hines was born in Neptune, New Jersey, to the parentage Harriet Williams Brown and Robert Lee Fisher Sr. She worked as a Certified Surgical Technologist; served 10 year in U.S. Air Force; a Clinical Instructor at CGTC/MGTC; various local hospitals in Macon and Warner Robins; and most recent with a Traveling Agency.
She married James Alex Hines Jr. 12/18/2002 and widowed 09/28/2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Sylvia leaves to mourn; one son, Robert Lamar Fisher (Catherine); two grandchildren, Anthony and Jasmine of Warner Robins, GA; one brother, Robert Lee Fisher Jr. of Dothan, AL; many family, friends, coworkers, and students; a very special friend, Lorna (Howard) Cox in whose home she entered into the Lord's Rest.
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon, GA.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
