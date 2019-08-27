Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Kopp. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Memorial service 2:00 PM Vineville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Kopp

August 26, 1927 - August 26, 2019

Macon, GA- Sylvia Ann Deal Kopp, 92, of Macon, passed away on her ninety-second birthday, August 26, 2019, at Medical Center Navicent Health after a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2:00PM at Vineville Baptist Church. The family will greet friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Vineville Baptist Church from 12:30PM to 2:00PM. Burial will be private.

Sylvia was born in Headland, Alabama, on August 26, 1927, the daughter of William Pryor Deal and Pearl Brannon Deal. She was the eighth of eleven children. After graduating from Montezuma High School, she was employed as a bank teller in Montezuma, where she met her future husband, James Butler Kopp. They were married on August 8, 1948, at First Baptist Montezuma, with her new father-in-law, the Rev. Charles H. Kopp, officiating. Pursuing her husband's career opportunities, the family lived in several Georgia cities: Macon, Athens, Dearing, Irwinton, Savannah, and Valdosta. They lived briefly in Falls Church and then Arlington, Virginia. After raising three children in Macon, Sylvia was employed as a clerk and later manager of the bookstore of Wesleyan College. She was a member of Vineville Baptist Church, where she was very active in her Sunday School department and the XYZ Club. She worked at local polling places and for Meals on Wheels in Macon.

Sylvia is survived by her two sons, James B. Kopp, Jr. (Joanne), of Portland, Oregon, and Kerry P. Kopp (Kay), of Antioch, Tennessee; her daughter, Susan K. Haney (Bill), of Eufaula, Alabama; four grandchildren, Jacqueline L. Kopp, Katherine P. Kopp, Chase H. Haney, and Graham K. Haney; and her brother, Larry G. Deal, of Athens, Georgia. She is preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church endowment fund.

