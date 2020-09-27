1/
Sylvia Lord
Sylvia Lord
September 21, 2020
Asheville,, NC.- Sylvia Lord, 83, of Asheville, NC, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville.
Sylvia was born in Macon, GA to the late, James and Verna Mae Dawson and spent most of her life in Warner Robins, GA. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Lord.
Surviving Sylvia is her daughter, Sherry Marshall (Jim) of Asheville, NC; sons, Wes Lord (Diane), of Pooler GA, Jim Suddeth, of Old Fort, NC; sisters, Zoe Haynes (Jack) of Atlanta, GA, Barbara Armstrong (James) of Macon, GA; grandsons, Shane Marshall (Marybeth), of Weaverville, NC, Ryan Marshall, of Asheville, NC; and granddaughter, Kayla Lord-O'Neal (Lauren), of Guyton, GA. She has 6 great grandchildren; Ona. Skylar, Sylvie, Caleb, Hawkins, and Ellie.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
