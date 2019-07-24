Sylvia Marie Lott Jackson
December 4, 1937 - July 23, 2019
Perry, GA- Sylvia Marie (Lott) Jackson, 81, of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Freddy Hogg officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until service time, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson; son, Vernon Glenn Fincher (Penny); parents, J.D. Lott and Myrtice Spivey Lott; and brother Ray Lott.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Jones, Laura Fincher, Melinda Rutledge (Steve), Carla Arnold (Reggie); son, Donnie Fincher (Cynthia); and several grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Hester and Reta Smith (Danny).
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019