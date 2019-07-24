Sylvia Marie Jackson (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Marie Jackson.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia Marie Lott Jackson
December 4, 1937 - July 23, 2019
Perry, GA- Sylvia Marie (Lott) Jackson, 81, of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Freddy Hogg officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until service time, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson; son, Vernon Glenn Fincher (Penny); parents, J.D. Lott and Myrtice Spivey Lott; and brother Ray Lott.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Jones, Laura Fincher, Melinda Rutledge (Steve), Carla Arnold (Reggie); son, Donnie Fincher (Cynthia); and several grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Hester and Reta Smith (Danny).
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sylvia Marie Lott Jackson
logo
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.