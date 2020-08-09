Sylvia "SYB" PrySeptember 18, 1939 - August 5, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Sylvia "SYB" Pry, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in North Carolina. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with funeral services immediately following at 7:00 pm in Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel. Pastor Chris Dorriety will be officiating.Sylvia was born on September 18, 1939 in Macon, GA to the late James Carnie and Minnie Adelaide (Broach) Morrison. She was raised in Jones County, which is where she lived most of her life before moving to Warner Robins. Sylvia retired from YKK, where she worked as a supervisor for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and participated in many activities with the Shriner's including being involved in with the dance unit. Sylvia enjoyed traveling, especially to their vacation home in North Carolina. She loved her family more than anything and always put their needs before her own. Sylvia was a very caring and strong woman, never complaining and always had a smile on her face.Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Grady R. Pry of Warner Robins; daughter: Micki Beasley Kaufheld of Youngstown, FL; son: Don Beasley (Bonna) of Warner Robins; step-son: Ron Pry of Kathleen; step-daughter: Shannon Pry of Kathleen; step-mother: Em Morrison of Jones County; sisters: Connie Moormon (Wayne) of Twiggs County, Sandra Daniel and Bobbie Hutto (James) all of Jones County and step-daughter-in-law: Ann Pry.6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.