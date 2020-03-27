Sylvia R. Williams
2/12/1936 - 3/24/2020
Savannah, GA- Sylvia Rathfon Williams, 84, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away at home under the care of Hospice following a stroke.
During her working career, she was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Miami, Florida and in Macon, Georgia, having moved there after her marriage. Several years later, she left Metropolitan to become a stay-at-home wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Griffith Rathfon and Dorothy Rathfon, her brother Gregory Rathfon, and infant daughter, Patricia Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Williams; her daughter, Joan Williams Lehon (Paul) of Savannah, Georgia; her son, Michael Williams (Mary); three grandchildren, George Williams, Louise Williams, and Charlotte Williams, of Roswell, Georgia; and nephews, Griffith Rathfon and Clint Rathfon.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at the Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church, the chapel at St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, Hospice Savannah, or a .
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2020