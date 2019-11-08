Sylvia Wright Anderson
Nov. 23, 1944 - Nov. 5, 2019
Auburn, AL- A memorial service for Sylvia Wright Anderson, 74, of Auburn, AL, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roberta Evangelical Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Anderson passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. She was a 1962 graduate of Crawford County High School and was salutatorian of her class. She was a member of Walkers Chapel Methodist Church and was retired from Flint Energies after 37 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Ida H. Wright; one brother, Duane Wright; and one sister, Rosebud Strong.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Anderson of Auburn, AL; two daughters, Dana Wainwright of Warner Robins and Paula Wainwright Rodgers of Perry, FL; one brother, Clay Wright of Orlando, FL; one sister, Gayle Cody (Robert) of Roberta; three grandchildren, William Tyler Matthews of Memphis, TN, Lewis Wade Rodgers of Ellaville and Cassidy Lane Wainwright of Warner Robins; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019