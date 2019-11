Sylvia Wright AndersonNov. 23, 1944 - Nov. 5, 2019Auburn, AL- A memorial service for Sylvia Wright Anderson, 74, of Auburn, AL, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roberta Evangelical Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.Mrs. Anderson passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. She was a 1962 graduate of Crawford County High School and was salutatorian of her class. She was a member of Walkers Chapel Methodist Church and was retired from Flint Energies after 37 years of service.She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Ida H. Wright; one brother, Duane Wright; and one sister, Rosebud Strong.Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Anderson of Auburn, AL; two daughters, Dana Wainwright of Warner Robins and Paula Wainwright Rodgers of Perry, FL; one brother, Clay Wright of Orlando, FL; one sister, Gayle Cody (Robert) of Roberta; three grandchildren, William Tyler Matthews of Memphis, TN, Lewis Wade Rodgers of Ellaville and Cassidy Lane Wainwright of Warner Robins; several nieces and nephews also survive.