Symenthia L. Smith
December 10, 1953 - May 16, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Symenthia L. Smith. A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 02:00 PM at Center Hill Baptist Church located at 1555 Cedar Avenue, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Dexter Jordan will officiate. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2019