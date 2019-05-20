Symenthia L. Smith (1953 - 2019)
  • "To The Family Of My Sister, Ms. Symenthia Smith: May The..."
    - Vivian Davis
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss. May the love and hope God..."
    - Sharon
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Center Hill Baptist Church
1555 Cedar Avenue
Macon, GA
Symenthia L. Smith
December 10, 1953 - May 16, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Symenthia L. Smith. A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 02:00 PM at Center Hill Baptist Church located at 1555 Cedar Avenue, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Dexter Jordan will officiate. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


