Syreatha Mae King Basley
July 26, 1933 - May 16, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Faulks Chapel Baptist Church in Twiggs County.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Syreatha Mae King Basley
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2020.