Syretha Hamm

November 11, 1942 - November 26, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Syretha Hamm, 78, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1465 Burton Avenue, Macon, Georgia. Burial will be at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.

Public Viewing will be held at the church on Thursday, December 3, 2020 One Hour (11 am - 12 Noon) before service ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.





