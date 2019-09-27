Tamara Lutrice Maxwell-McCray
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Tamara Lutrice Maxwell-McCray will be held 2 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Heritage @ Houston UMC. Pastor Dexter Maxwell, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella. Ms. Maxwell-McCray, 50, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Barbara Maxwell; father, Frank Luckey; one sister, Lillian (Horace) Thomas; three brothers, Wade Maxwell, Clinton Maxwell, and Pastor Dexter (Pamela) Maxwell, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tamara Lutrice Maxwell-McCray
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 27, 2019