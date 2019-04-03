Tameko Latrice Warren Harpe
March 14, 1968 - March 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Homegoing Services for Tameko W, Harpe will be April 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at I. Edwin. Mack Worship and Fellowship Center with interment at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden, Lizella, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Randy Harpe, Sr.; three children, Charlette (Charles) Hollingshed, Randy (Akira) Harpe, Jr. and Latavia Harpe; three sisters, Nicole (Seymore) Towns, Octavia (Corey) Hill and Tonya (Gilbert) Balkcom; two brothers, Terry (Lorraine) Warren, Jr. and Bradford Anderson, Jr; a host of nieces and nephews.
Family can be contacted at 3003 Jimmy Drive.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
View the online memorial for Tameko Latrice Warren Harpe
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019