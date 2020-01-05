Tammy Jean Aultman Bilow
March 29, 1972 - January 3, 2020
Gray, GA- Tammy Jean Aultman Bilow, 47, passed on Friday, January 3, 2020 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Tammy Jean was born in Macon, GA to the late Royce M. Aultman. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Billy Bilow. She was employed with GEICO Insurance Company as an Emergency Roadside Service Assistant. Tammy Jean enjoyed the beach, family vacations, family, her jewelry and dancing. Her favorite thing in life was playing with her granddaughter, Bree and Bree adored her GG. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Shannon Lee Bilow of Gray, children, Ridge Bilow, Cody Bilow, Justin Bilow, grandchild, Aubrey B. Bilow, mother, Gloria Jean Aultman, siblings, Denise (Terry) James, Tracie Carmichael, Royce (Ann) Aultman, mother-in-law, Brenda Bilow and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2020