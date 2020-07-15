Tammy Lynn PerryDecember 28, 1959 - July 11, 2020Gray, GA- Tammy Lynn Perry went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The World of Faith 3960 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA. Pastor Tony Wood will officiate. Tammy had a passion for crocheting and flowers and loved spending time with her family.She is survived by her daughters Andrea (John) Poole and Celia Cumbie; parents Cecil and Rachel Cason; siblings David (Theresa) Cason, Wanda Smith, and Carla (Billy) White; grandchildren Joshua Wood, John Poole, Kaylee Wood, Laney Poole, Caleb Cumbie, and Landon Poole. Harts Mortuary in Gray has been entrusted with arrangements.