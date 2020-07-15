Tammy Lynn Perry
December 28, 1959 - July 11, 2020
Gray, GA- Tammy Lynn Perry went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The World of Faith 3960 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA. Pastor Tony Wood will officiate. Tammy had a passion for crocheting and flowers and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Andrea (John) Poole and Celia Cumbie; parents Cecil and Rachel Cason; siblings David (Theresa) Cason, Wanda Smith, and Carla (Billy) White; grandchildren Joshua Wood, John Poole, Kaylee Wood, Laney Poole, Caleb Cumbie, and Landon Poole. Harts Mortuary in Gray has been entrusted with arrangements. View the online memorial for Tammy Lynn Perry