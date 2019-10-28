Tanga Hollis
November 20, 1960 - October 22, 2019
Roberta , GA- Funeral services Tanga Hollis will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Church of God by Faith in Roberta GA with burial in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church cemetery.
She was a strong, caring, and loving homemaker who loved to dance and have a good time. A dedicated mother and a shining light to all who knew her. She will be missed by many.
Family contact: 364 Childres Rd. Roberta GA 31078
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019