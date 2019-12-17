Tanya Tuggle Tanksley
September 12, 1959 - December 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Tanya Tuggle Tanksley will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fulton Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Tanya provided housekeeping services for various families, planned excursions as a travel agent and worked as a tax preparer for Sample Tax Service. Tanya was the caregiver and friend to Mrs. Rose Turner.
Survivors: mother, Mrs. Gloria Turk-Tuggle; aunt, Mrs. Mildred Tuggle Kitchens, Gray, GA.
Family contact: 3238 Imperial Drive.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019