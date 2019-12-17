Tanya Tuggle Tanksley (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Gloria, I am so sorry to hear of Tanya's passing. Please..."
    - Lydia Turk
  • "I will miss my dear beloved friend Rose I Goette-Turner"
  • "I am so sorry to hear about Tanya. I worked with her for a..."
    - Kathy Huggins
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Fulton Baptist Church
Obituary
Tanya Tuggle Tanksley
September 12, 1959 - December 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Tanya Tuggle Tanksley will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fulton Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Tanya provided housekeeping services for various families, planned excursions as a travel agent and worked as a tax preparer for Sample Tax Service. Tanya was the caregiver and friend to Mrs. Rose Turner.
Survivors: mother, Mrs. Gloria Turk-Tuggle; aunt, Mrs. Mildred Tuggle Kitchens, Gray, GA.
Family contact: 3238 Imperial Drive.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019
