Tara Edge Adkins
August 31, 1972 - February 4, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Tara Lisa Edge Adkins passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at Rocky Creek Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Forsyth City Cemetery. Rev. Bill Linder and Rev. Stan Harrell will officiate.
Tara was born August 31, 1972, in Macon, Georgia. Her father, Marion Wayne Edge and her son, Devon Skylar Adkins preceded her in death. She was a certified licensed massage therapist.
Tara is survived by her son, Christian Cale (Kaytee) Adkins of Forsyth; mother, Peggy Adkins of Culloden; and grandson, Grayson James Hawk Adkins.
Flowers will be accepted or the family suggests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020