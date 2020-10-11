1/
Tav (Augustus Octavius Bacon Sparks) Sparks III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tav's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tav (Augustus Octavius Bacon Sparks, III) Sparks
August 9th, 2020
Novato, California- Tav Sparks (Augustus Octavius Bacon Sparks, III) died peacefully at his home in Novato, California, on August 9th, 2020. He was much loved by friends not only in Macon but around the world.
He will be missed most especially by his wife Cary, sons Ason Michael Sparks and Bryn Forrest Sparks, sisters Patricia Sparks Lyndon and Jacqueline Ann Sparks, and grandsons Dallin, Kellen and Lochlan Sparks . Tav was preceded in death by his brother William Dodson Sparks and parents A.O.B. (Gus) Sparks, Jr., and Patricia Reynolds Carpenter. Tav touched the lives of many with passion and humor as a teacher, author and workshop leader. He traveled world-wide as a primary figure in the community of Holotropic Breathwork® practitioners and trainees.
Tav recognized the best in everyone he encountered and his work supported others in becoming their truest selves. He shined a light on the world that will truly be missed. Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA


View the online memorial for Tav (Augustus Octavius Bacon Sparks, III) Sparks


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved