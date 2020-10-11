Tav (Augustus Octavius Bacon Sparks, III) SparksAugust 9th, 2020Novato, California- Tav Sparks (Augustus Octavius Bacon Sparks, III) died peacefully at his home in Novato, California, on August 9th, 2020. He was much loved by friends not only in Macon but around the world.He will be missed most especially by his wife Cary, sons Ason Michael Sparks and Bryn Forrest Sparks, sisters Patricia Sparks Lyndon and Jacqueline Ann Sparks, and grandsons Dallin, Kellen and Lochlan Sparks . Tav was preceded in death by his brother William Dodson Sparks and parents A.O.B. (Gus) Sparks, Jr., and Patricia Reynolds Carpenter. Tav touched the lives of many with passion and humor as a teacher, author and workshop leader. He traveled world-wide as a primary figure in the community of Holotropic Breathwork® practitioners and trainees.Tav recognized the best in everyone he encountered and his work supported others in becoming their truest selves. He shined a light on the world that will truly be missed. Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA