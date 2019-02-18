Tawanna Yvette Butts
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Tawanna Yvette Butts will be 2 PM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Willie Finney Sr., will Officiate and Rev. Johnny Solomon will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Butts, 46, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, William Deshazer, Sr.; parents, Charles Sr. and Gloria Jean Butts; three children, Mariah Deshazer, Maci Deshazer and William Deshazer Jr.; two sisters; one brother; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2705 Coral Way, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 18, 2019