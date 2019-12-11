Teddy Estee Howard
March 1, 1947 - December 6, 2019
Piedmont, Alabama- Teddy Estee Howard, 72, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Alabama after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date.
Mr. Howard was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Murdic Estee and Henrietta Hatton Howard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Moye Howard and his son, Eric Brown. Teddy was a proud Marine. He also worked at Atlanta Gas Light for many years. He was a member of the Ocmulgee Archaeology Society. Teddy was an avid sweet tea drinker, Huddle House benefactor and NASCAR lover. He had many friends and family who loved him dearly. Teddy had a sense of humor like no other, he was intrigued by UFOs, ghosts and Bigfoot. Most importantly, he loved his family more than anything and everyone knew it. They will all miss him.
He is survived by daughter, Inga (Clint) Gauldin, several grandchildren, his sister Pam Cairnes and brother Murdic Howard.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019