Tena Roberts
November 22, 1938 - January 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Tena Roberts, 81, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Curtis White officiating.
Tena was born in Macon, Georgia to the late George Arthur Roberts and Sallie Belle Virginia Roberts on November 22, 1938. She was a graduate of Wesleyan College, class of 1960, with an AB in history. She later obtained an MA in library science from Florida State University. Tena later returned to Wesleyan where she worked as a librarian. She would eventually retire as Librarian Emerita from Wesleyan College after 40 years of faithful service. Her graduating class of 1960 recently honored Tena by donating funds to the suite of offices in the Willet Library in her honor.
In 1967, Tena joined the P.E.O. where she served as state officer for 7 years, and served as State President in 1981. Tena also served on many civic organizations such as the Macon Service League, Macon History Club, and DAR. In 1985, Tena became a member of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church.
She was an active part of the Macon community by devoting her free time to a number of charities. Tena is preceded in death by her nephew, Bobby Edwards. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Tena is survived by her niece, Julie Rose; nephew John Edwards; great nieces and nephews, Blake Edwards, Adam Edwards, Elizabeth Elliott, Colin Rose, Anna-Kate Rose; and a number of great-great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020