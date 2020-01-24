Tena Roberts (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Tena Roberts
November 22, 1938 - January 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Tena Roberts, 81, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Curtis White officiating.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020
