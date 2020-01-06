Tennyson "Rack-um-back" Ashley

Guest Book
  • "Deepest condolensces to the family"
    - Dwight & Shelia T Merriweather
  • "My Condolences to the Ashley family on your loss.May God..."
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Luke AME
2095 Mason Street
Macon, GA
Obituary
Tennyson "Rack-um-Back" Ashley
July 22, 1942 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke AME; 2095 Mason Street, Macon GA 31204.
Family visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 7-8 PM
Family contact: 3472 Kingsbury Rd, Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020
