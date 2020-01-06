Tennyson "Rack-um-Back" Ashley
July 22, 1942 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke AME; 2095 Mason Street, Macon GA 31204.
Family visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 7-8 PM
Family contact: 3472 Kingsbury Rd, Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020