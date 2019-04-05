Tennyson E. Breazeal Jr.
February 1, 1955 - March 20, 2019
Atlanta, GA,- Funeral services will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at Eason Hill Baptist Church in Montrose Ga. at 2pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Paschal Memorial Funeral in charge of arrangement.
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019