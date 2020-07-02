Teresa (Moss) Crawley
May 8, 1964 - June 29, 2020
Perry, GA- Teresa (Moss) Crawley, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with Reverend Ricky Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior and immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ABBA House, 2089 Us Highway 41 S, Perry, GA 31069.
Teresa was born on May 8, 1964 in Fort Valley, GA. She was a 1982 graduate of Perry High School where she played clarinet in the marching band. Teresa had a very kind and giving heart and loved serving others. She loved the Lord and was a minister of His gospel. Teresa loved her family, especially her grandson, Colton, who affectionately knew her as Colton's "T". Teresa was preceded in death by her brother, James Moss.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 34 years, William "Bill" Crawley of Perry; daughter: Ashley Jarrard (A.J.) of Perry; grandson: Colton Jarrard of Perry; mother: Annie "Ruth" (Chaney) Moss of Fort Valley; brother: Randy Moss (Lisa) of Perry; nephews: Payton and Brannen Moss of Perry; sister-in-law: Molly Rider Moss of Perry; father and mother-in-law: W.R. and Lois Crawley of Lizella; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
