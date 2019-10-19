Teresa Graham Harris Jackson
Jones County, Georgia- Teresa Graham Harris Jackson, 78, of Stirk Road, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 3:00pm-5:00pm, Saturday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4364 Upper River Road, in Jones County. Interment at Sardis Southern Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery will follow. Rev. Danny Mundy will officiate.
Mrs. Jackson was born July 23, 1941, in Dublin and had lived in Jones County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Tommie Graham and Ella Miller Scott. Mrs. Jackson was a retired accountant for RockTenn and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Frederick Roger Harris and a granddaughter: Morgan Harris.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband of five years: James Jackson; son: Randall Harris (Rachel); granddaughters: Meghan and Maranda Harris and great-grandchildren: Mikayla Williams and Morgan Barlow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D250, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs Jackson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Teresa Graham Harris Jackson
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 19, 2019