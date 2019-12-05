Terrance Billue
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Terrance Billue will be held 11 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Donald Williams will officiate. Interment services will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Billue, 54, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Survivors includes his fiancé, Sherie Johnson; daughter, Sheena Billue; mother, Margaret Billue; two sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2442 Tredway Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019