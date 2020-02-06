Terrell Dewayne "Terry" Fair
June 25, 1960 - January 30, 2020
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 4513 Massey Rd. Macon GA 31206
Family visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020