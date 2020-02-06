Terrell Dewayne "Terry" Fair (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the fair family he will be miss..."
    - Jeffery Davis
  • "My condolences to the Fair family. I grew up with terry in..."
    - Dale Jackson(Gainey)
  • "To the family of Terry Fair: Please accept my sincere..."
    - David Williams
  • "To the family , sorry for your loss, to mr. Terrell..."
  • "So Saddened To Hear of Your lost .But,Not Forgotten."South..."
    - Patricia Woolfolk
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Greater Bellevue Baptist Church
Obituary
Terrell Dewayne "Terry" Fair
June 25, 1960 - January 30, 2020
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 4513 Massey Rd. Macon GA 31206
Family visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
