Terri Lorena Shoemaker
June 16, 1965 - November 11, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Terri Lorena Shoemaker, 54, entered into rest on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Houston Medical Center. Born in Macon, Georgia, Terri was the daughter of Jessica Roberts Miller and the late Erow E Miller. A Warner Robins native, Terri graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1983. She worked at Houston Medical Center for 10 years as a Unit Secretary. Terri was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Most of all, Terri put her family first, especially her grandbabies. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her son, Cayman Michael Shoemaker of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Joyle and Zayne Shoemaker; mother, Jessica Miller of Warner Robins; sister, Sherri Lawson of Warner Robins; brothers, Erow Miller, Jr., David Miller, Steve Miller, Mark Miller; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Terri Lorena Shoemaker to the American Diabetes Association at 233 Peachtree Street, Harris Tower, Suite 2225, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019