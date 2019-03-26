Terry Ann Simms Moore
February 09, 2019 - March 25, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Terry Moore, 67, peacefully entered into her eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family members.
Terry was born on February 09, 1952 to the late Thomas L. Simms, Sr. and Dorothy Hudson Simms in Mobile, Alabama. She was a talented cheerleader for Northside High School and graduated with the Class of 1970. Terry was devoted to playing the role of Mrs. Claus alongside her husband, Mark Moore, also known as "Santa Mark" and enjoyed seeing children's faces light up whenever they saw them. Most of all, Terry enjoyed spending time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, Mark Moore; children, Stacie English Halpin (Sean) of Cochran, Katie Moore Graham (Eric) of Bonaire, and Audrey Moore Randall (Justin) of Perry; grandchildren, Alyssa, Gavin, Olivia, Carter, and Dillon; sister, Jane E. Simms (Kenny); and sister in law, Lisa Simms.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Simms, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019