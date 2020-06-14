Terry Barnes
October 13, 1954 - June 11, 2020
Macon, GA- A graveside service for Mr. Terry Barnes will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church (1400 Dunbar Rd Byron, GA 31008) at 11:00 A.M.
Visitation will be held at the graveside an hour prior to service.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Eunice Miller; 3 stepchildren: Brett Miller, Kelvin Miller (Felecia), Sharon Robinson (Alton); 4 sisters: Louise Barnes Ferguson, Peggy Head (Arthur) Brenda Frazier (Leo) and Edna Fountain (Larry); 3 brothers, Jerry Barnes, David Barnes (Angelica) Kenneth Barnes (Jewel); 11 step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; including devoted friends Kelly Betram, Ricci Spires, Paul Spires and Russell Scarbary.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.
View the online memorial for Terry Barnes
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.