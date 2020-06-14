Terry Barnes
1954 - 2020
Terry Barnes
October 13, 1954 - June 11, 2020
Macon, GA- A graveside service for Mr. Terry Barnes will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church (1400 Dunbar Rd Byron, GA 31008) at 11:00 A.M.
Visitation will be held at the graveside an hour prior to service.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Eunice Miller; 3 stepchildren: Brett Miller, Kelvin Miller (Felecia), Sharon Robinson (Alton); 4 sisters: Louise Barnes Ferguson, Peggy Head (Arthur) Brenda Frazier (Leo) and Edna Fountain (Larry); 3 brothers, Jerry Barnes, David Barnes (Angelica) Kenneth Barnes (Jewel); 11 step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; including devoted friends Kelly Betram, Ricci Spires, Paul Spires and Russell Scarbary.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
at the graveside
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
