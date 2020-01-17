Terry Roland "Byrdman" Byrd
August 16, 1952 - January 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by parents Howard and Ruby Byrd, a sister Gloria Rocquemore and his twin brother Jerry Byrd. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th at Friendship Church, 3139 Friendship Church Rd. , Dry Branch, with Reverend Charles Carter officiating. Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Rena P. Byrd, children Terril Byrd (Cassie) and Tonya Byrd (Tony), grandchildren Travis and Ruby Byrd and Billy and Terry Stinson, and sisters Lynda Davis and Carolyn Avery. As well as a great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews,cousins,friends and extended family. Terry Byrd was truly one of a kind. You've never met another like him and likely never will. True blue...
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020