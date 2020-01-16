Terry Culp
May 29, 1935 - January 13, 2020
Juliette, GA- Hansel Terry Culp passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Terry, the son of the late Frank and Lucille Culp was born May 29, 1935, in Macon, Georgia. He retired from Delta Airlines as a lead mechanic and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his children, Lee Culp (Lida) of Cary, North Carolina and Tim Culp (Stephanie) of Sarasota, Florida; fiancé', Betty Guy of Macon; and four grandchildren.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Terry Culp
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020