Terry Smith Darby
February 14, 1955 - December 25, 2019
Macon , GA- It is with great sadness that I have to write the obituary for my big brother, Terry Smith Darby. I am his baby sister, but he was my baby.
Terry was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1955. He departed this life too soon on November 25, 2019.
Terry was preceded in transitioning to Heaven a baby brother; Carl Smith, his father; Elijah Smith, his mother; Sarah D. Smith, and his sister; Delilah "Kaye" Smith.
He leaves behind 2 brothers; Larry Harvest and Lawrence "Skeeter" Darby, 2 sisters; Gwendolyn Brown and Alice "Tami" Brown.
Terry also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He loved to make people laugh, have meaningful conversations, could grow a forest from a twig (a true green thumb), was a great artist, loved scary books/movies and could tell jokes like a comedian.
Terry had his difficulties walking through a life that many people thought it proper to try to belittle and shame him and now I pray that he is in the loving arms of Jesus Christ our Savior.
Funeral services will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel; 1039 Shurling Dr. Macon GA 31217
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Terry Smith Darby
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019