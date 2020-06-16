Terry Gene Mosely
May 1, 1937 - June 15, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Terry Gene Mosely, 83, of Lizella, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Mr. Mosely was born on May 1, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Luther Brantley Mosely and Annie Maude Stembridge Mosely. He proudly served his country, in the United States Navy. Mr. Mosely was a former member of Midway Baptist Church. He was employed with Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Mosely was also a cattle farmer, spending much of his time raising cows. His greatest joy came from being a loving husband and a fantastic father.
Mr. Mosely was preceded in death by his siblings, Elaine Rowell, Kenneth Mosely, and Ross Mosely.
Left to cherish Mr. Mosely's memory is his wife of 59 years, Laura Thompson Mosely; son, Charles Mosely; grandson, Charley Mosely; sister, Sherry Bourland, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.