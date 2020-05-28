Terry L. "Tech" Rice
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. "Tech" Rice
June 22, 1953 - May 22, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Middle GA Memory Garden; 3225 Joycliff Rd Macon GA 31211
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Terry L. "Tech" Rice


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle GA Memory Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your lost. Terry was one of the nicest young men to grow up with. He had a sense of humor and was very loyal. He and Bobby were always into something when we were in school. Rest in peace my friend.
A. Rivers
May 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Rice family. I've know Terry a long time and he was always such a sweet person. To my dear friend Shirley and family, you know I'm always here for you. Love you guys.
MARY Humphrey MORAN
May 27, 2020
Our Family has known Terry since he and Bobby were friends in high school. We love him and will miss him dearly. Sending prayers to all of his family and friends.
Estella West
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved