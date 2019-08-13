Terry Lee Hortman
November 24, 1943 - August 6, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Terry Lee Hortman, 75, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with interment immediately following in Turner's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Butler, GA. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services.
Terry was born on November 24, 1943 in Butler, GA to the late Tracey B. Hortman and Annie Ruth (Ranow) Watson]. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Terry worked until his retirement as a dispatcher with Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was an avid golfer, but his greatest joy came from his family. Terry was always thinking of others and would often put their needs before his own. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his son, Mark A. Hortman and his stepfather, Wilbur Watson.
Left to cherish his memory is his son: William Rachuba-Hortman (Shreya) of New Hampshire; sister: Kay Sargent of Forsyth, GA; brother: Larry Hortman of Macon, GA; ex-wife: Karen Rachuba-Hortman of Philadelphia, PA; step-son: Anthony Thompson (Kristen) of Maryland; step-grandchildren: Evan and Lennon Rose Thompson and other extended family and friends.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee- Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019