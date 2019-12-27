Terry Lynn Bohannon
April 2, 1961 - December 25, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Terry Lynn Davis Bohannon, 58, of Byron, Georgia passed away December 25, 2019 after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. Reverend Bobby Hamlin will officiate. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park.
Terry was a member of Byron Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Bohannon; sons, Justin (Destiny), Josh, Billy Bohannon; and her parents, Robert and Lynn Davis.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019