Terry Lynn Bohannon (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
Obituary
Terry Lynn Bohannon
April 2, 1961 - December 25, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Terry Lynn Davis Bohannon, 58, of Byron, Georgia passed away December 25, 2019 after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. Reverend Bobby Hamlin will officiate. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park.
Terry was a member of Byron Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Bohannon; sons, Justin (Destiny), Josh, Billy Bohannon; and her parents, Robert and Lynn Davis.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express your condolences and memories with the family.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
funeral home direction icon