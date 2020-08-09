Terry Lynn McFarland
July 8, 1947 - August 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Terry Lynn McFarland, 73, of Macon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2020. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. McFarland was born on July 8, 1947 to the late Jacob and Ruth McFarland. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. McFarland was formerly employed by Butler Steel Building where he was a builder and district manager. He was a member of Rock Springs Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His wife; Hazel McFarland. Sons; Terry Wilder (Joe Halladay), Mark Wilder (Dusty) and Mike Wilder (Carolyn). Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
View the online memorial for Terry Lynn McFarland