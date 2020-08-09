1/1
Terry Lynn McFarland
1947 - 2020
Terry Lynn McFarland
July 8, 1947 - August 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Terry Lynn McFarland, 73, of Macon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2020. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. McFarland was born on July 8, 1947 to the late Jacob and Ruth McFarland. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. McFarland was formerly employed by Butler Steel Building where he was a builder and district manager. He was a member of Rock Springs Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His wife; Hazel McFarland. Sons; Terry Wilder (Joe Halladay), Mark Wilder (Dusty) and Mike Wilder (Carolyn). Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Terry Lynn McFarland




Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
Hazel, May God be your comfort during this difficult time and His grace sufficient in the days ahead. Terry fought a good fight and left you with some special memories. He will be remembered well.
Jimmy & Tanzel Rousey
Friend
