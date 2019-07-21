Terry "Neil" Norman
July 18, 2019
Clinton, MS-
Terry "Neil" Norman of Clinton, MS passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 69. Neil was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Fred Statham Norman and the late Hazel Patterson Norman. He received his Masters of Business Administration degree from Georgia College and In 1985 he moved his family to Mississippi. His career began in the banking business and then he started his own company as a consultant. In the final year of his life, he was under contract with the Department of Medicaid in Jackson, MS. Neil was a veteran of the Georgia National Guard.
He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Dianne Smith Norman and three children: daughters, Shanna Norman Luckett (Jason), Blair Norman Dudas (Chaseton) and son, Erik Antony Norman; grandsons: Caleb Michael Luckett, Baylen Edward Dudas and Caysen Alexander Dudas. Brothers: Mark Kent Norman and Keith Stuart Norman (Chantel) and niece, Marissa Norman.
Neil was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton. He loved his family and praised their accomplishments with everyone. He loved attending show choir events, musical theater productions and spending time with his three grandsons. He was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, and as always "Southern Miss To The (Rock) Top!"
Visitation was held July 20th at Lakewood Funeral Home from 2 pm to 4 pm in Jackson. A memorial service will be held at the Macon Memorial Park in the Chapel on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2 pm, on Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of MS Medical Center Neurology Department, Jackson, MS or First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.
Published in The Telegraph on July 21, 2019