Usaf MsGt. Terry R. Petrie Ret.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSgt. Terry R. Petrie, USAF (Ret.)
October 10, 1937 - June 5, 2020
Bonaire, GA- MSgt Terry R. Petrie, USAF (RET.) , 82, of Bonaire, Ga went to be with the Lord June 5 2020. Mr. Petrie was born on October 10, 1937 in Hindman, Kentucky.
Mr. Petrie proudly served the United States Air Force for 22 years with 7 years in civil service. He was married to the love of his life Barbara Petrie for 55 years.
They raised eight children together. His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Delaine Tornio (Tony), Patti Williams, Butch Hulett (Kristi), Robin Grooms, Randell Petrie (Bonnie), Beth Cunningham (TC), Terri Riner; 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and his sister, Carolyn Sue Kirk of Greenville, Texas. Terry was an avid golfer and a University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Along with his parents, Mr Petrie is preceded in death by his son, Tim Petrie.
Grave side Funeral Services are for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for MSgt. Terry R. Petrie, USAF (Ret.)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved