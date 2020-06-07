MSgt. Terry R. Petrie, USAF (Ret.)
October 10, 1937 - June 5, 2020
Bonaire, GA- MSgt Terry R. Petrie, USAF (RET.) , 82, of Bonaire, Ga went to be with the Lord June 5 2020. Mr. Petrie was born on October 10, 1937 in Hindman, Kentucky.
Mr. Petrie proudly served the United States Air Force for 22 years with 7 years in civil service. He was married to the love of his life Barbara Petrie for 55 years.
They raised eight children together. His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Delaine Tornio (Tony), Patti Williams, Butch Hulett (Kristi), Robin Grooms, Randell Petrie (Bonnie), Beth Cunningham (TC), Terri Riner; 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and his sister, Carolyn Sue Kirk of Greenville, Texas. Terry was an avid golfer and a University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Along with his parents, Mr Petrie is preceded in death by his son, Tim Petrie.
Grave side Funeral Services are for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
